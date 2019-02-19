By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The scientists of the Institute of Dendrology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences figured out that the conditions on the Absheron peninsula allow to plant the fruits of banana, mango, avocado and papaya.

The experiment was conducted in closed conditions on the territory of the institute, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of Dendrology, Doctor of Biological Sciences Zyumryd Mammadova told Trend.

Scientists managed to achieve reproduction of banana (Macuminata Colla), Hawaiian papaya (Solo papaya L.), Indian mango (Mangifera indica L.), American avocado (Persea americana Mill.).

"Their biochemical properties were also studied, and it was established that these plants can be used in landscaping on Absheron, if they are sheltered from frost in winter," Mammadova said.

During the experiment, a banana was fruited at the Institute, and papayas, mangoes, and avocados are now blooming, so, these plants will also bear fruit.

She noted that banana plants are already grown in the south of the republic, while papaya, mango and avocado are grown by the Institute of Dendrology in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Azerbaijan is a unique case, when within one country most of the climate types existing on the planet occur, from dry and humid subtropical (Lankaran) to mountain tundra (high mountains of the Greater Caucasus). At the same time, most of the country's territory is located in the subtropical zone. Thanks to this, oranges, tangerines, lemons, feijoa, kiwi and other exotic fruits are grown in the south of the country.

So, speaking about fruits newcomers to Azerbaijani land, it is obvious that they will adapt to local climate.

These fruits' nutritious composition benefits people hugely. For example, mango is famous for its low content of saturated fats, cholesterol and sodium. It is also an excellent source of fiber, vitamins B6, A and C. Mango is rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium and copper, and is also a good source of quercetin, beta-carotene. These powerful antioxidants are able to neutralize free radicals throughout the body. Thereby reducing the risk of developing heart disease, cancer, premature aging.

In addition, banana, which has real prospects in Azerbaijan for expansion, contains many useful substances: beta-carotene, pectin, vitamins B1, B2, B6, C, PP, as well as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, fluorine, phosphorus and sodium, fructose and fiber. The use of bananas has a beneficial effect on the work of the heart muscle, reduces the level of "bad" cholesterol, improves the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. Bananas elevate mood and help prevent stress.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz