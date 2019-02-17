By Trend

Such events like the incident that took place in the Moscow cafe “Neolit” won’t affect the relations between Azerbaijanis and Chechens, because both fraternal peoples have always been close and supported each other, Assistant Chairman of the Public Chamber of Russia’s Chechen Republic Islam Saydayev told Trend Feb. 16.

Saydayev, who is also a member of the Union of Journalists of Russia and the Chechen branch of the historical enlightenment Double-Headed Eagle Society, as well as director of the Foundation for Supporting the Study and Development of Languages, History and Culture of the Peoples of the Caucasus, noted that such actions have never been natural for either Chechens or Azerbaijanis.

“All Chechens and Azerbaijanis, whom I know, condemn what had happened,” said Saydayev.

He noted that it is necessary to preserve the peace that has been established in Russia and the good attitude of both the citizens of the Russian Federation towards the Azerbaijanis and the Chechens and the good attitude among the Caucasian peoples.

At the same time, noting that the incident is a provocation, Saydayev added that there are a lot of ill-wishers who would like to benefit from the next conflict.

“You can’t be led by provocateurs,” he said. “Representatives of both diasporas have already assessed the events and unequivocally condemned them. I lived in Azerbaijan for a long time and I have many friends there. I also have many friends among Azerbaijanis living in Turkey. I think that such ordinary incidents won’t harm the relations between Azerbaijanis and Chechens. Azerbaijanis and Chechens have always supported each other. We will continue to live in friendship and mutual understanding.”

On Feb. 15, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, commenting on a brawl that took place in a cafe in the Russian capital of Moscow, involving Azerbaijanis and Chechens, said that the Azerbaijani government considered the brawl as an incident of domestic violence and believed that such incidents could not undermine the relations between the Azerbaijani and Chechen peoples.

“The relations between the Azerbaijani and Chechen peoples have stood the test of time to become exemplary,” he said. “It is evidenced by personal friendly ties between President Ilham Aliyev and Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, in particular by what they said during their meeting late last year…”.

