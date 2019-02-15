By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Colonel Igor Lobastov, the military attache of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who is completing his activity in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed gratification with the level of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres, exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, and noted the importance of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for ensuring security in the region.

Moreover, the sides discussed the Russian-made modern, high-precision combat equipment, weapons, and other military equipment obtained by the Azerbaijani army, as well as the expansion and continuation of activities in this field based on mutual agreement and consent of both countries.

The sides also paid attention to the issues of conducting joint military exercises of the two countries, organizing mutual visits, working meetings, exchanging experience at the level of experts, training Azerbaijani cadets and specialists in Russia’s military education institutions.

Russian military attache expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted that he would continue to make every effort for deepening of military relations between the two countries.

