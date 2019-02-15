By Trend

The head of the working group of the Azerbaijani Parliament on inter-parliamentary relations with Australia and New Zealand Khanlar Fatiyev and a member of the group Asim Mollazade today leave for Sydney, Trend reports referring to the Parliament’s Office on Feb. 15.

The MPs will hold a number of meetings, discuss development of cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and Australia.

The visit will end on Feb. 27.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz