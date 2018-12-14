By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received the delegation headed by Tudor Ulianovschi, minister of foreign affairs and European integration of Moldova, in the framework of his working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Mammadyarov noted that the current visit is praiseworthy and creates a good opportunity to coordinate the positions on a wide range of issues related to the broad agenda of bilateral relations.

During an exchange of views, the sides discussed political-diplomatic issues, including the continuation of mutual visits, international and regional cooperation.

The importance of the trade-economic cooperation between the two countries was noted and the prospects to arrange the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation as well as coordination of the work to be done by various governmental bodies and business circles with a view to improving the quality of bilateral cooperation to a new, higher level were discussed.

It was emphasized that there are opportunities to continue the good partnership for further development of relations in the spheres of logistics, industry, energy, and transport.

At the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction the existence of reciprocal support within the international organizations.

The sides reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the principle position of unconditional compliance with the principles of international law, territorial integrity and the inviolability of the international boundaries as an assurance for proper regulation of the ongoing world developments, including the resolution of existing conflicts.

The sides also exchanged views on expansion of the legal framework between the two countries, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

