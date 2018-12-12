By Trend

Azerbaijan has established strategic cooperation with both Russia and the US, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku Dec. 12.

He was commenting on the upcoming visit of Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov to Baku Dec. 12, Trend reports.

On Dec. 12, Baku will host negotiations between Gerasimov and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Curtis Scaparrotti.

Khalafov noted that the talks in Baku are an indicator of a trusting attitude towards Azerbaijan, which was chosen as a platform where important issues are discussed.

“I think that this is an indicator of the influence of our country,” added Khalafov.

