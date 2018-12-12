A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on December 12.

The new edition includes articles: Italy, Russia remain main export markets for local hazelnuts, Azerbaijan, Serbia see 33pct growth in trade, Single ski pass may be created for Azerbaijani, Russian resorts, Ganja wins title of European City of Sport, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.