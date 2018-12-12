By Trend

A commemoration ceremony was held in Turkey’s Kars province on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the death of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Lyceum by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars.

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars Nuru Guliyev, chairman of the municipality of Kars Murtaza Karacanta and other officials attended the ceremony.

The guests spoke about the work carried out by the national leader to strengthen the independence and statehood of Azerbaijan, as well as develop the country.



