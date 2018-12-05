The State Examination Center has signed a contract with Pearson VUE, and is now a certified Pearson VUE Test Center. Pearson VUE provides computer-based testing for information technology, academic, government and professional testing programs in more than 175 countries.

Pearson VUE delivers computer-based test of English, PTE-Academic, and industry-recognized tests on behalf of some of the world’s leading IT companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Citrix. In addition, Pearson VUE delivers exams for the following organizations: CIMA, CFA Institute, LNAT, The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) etc. The full list of organizations which exams can be taken at the State Examination Center can be consulted here. Upon examination, a candidate receives a certificate confirming the status of an international qualified specialist.

In order to schedule the exam, visit https://home.pearsonvue.com/test-taker.aspx and select the relevant test program. Next, provide the personal information and complete the necessary fields. Then, select "Azerbaijan Republic State Examination Center" as the test center where you will take the exam. The admission process when taking exams at Pearson Vue Test Center includes enhanced security requirements. The candidates are photographed and asked to provide a digital signature and a palm vein pattern.

The schedule of the exams delivered at the State Examination Center can be found here.

