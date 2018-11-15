By Trend

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, as part of the Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), has watched the actions of command posts deployed at the Battle Control Center, the Defense Ministry said in a message on Nov. 15.

Colonel General Sadikov, having checked the activities of the operation planning and unit management groups of various types and branches of troops, gave relevant instructions.

The Command-Staff War Games started on November 12 in accordance with the Azerbaijani army’s training plan for 2018.

The war games, the primary goal of which is to check and improve the level of interaction between commanding bodies during military operations, involved the strategic, operational, operational-tactical and tactical commanding bodies, various types of troops and special forces.

During the Command-Staff War Games, practical actions will be worked out on the fast data transmission and quick decision-making based on the operational situation to ensure continuous command of troops by using space technologies.

