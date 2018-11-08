By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected on November 9.

Torrential rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +8-10˚C at night, +14-16˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm; relative humidity will be 80-90%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is expected in Lankaran-Astara zone at times. It will be intensive in some places. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +7-11˚C at night, +13-18˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +4-9˚C in daytime.

Rainy weather conditions in Baku and Absheron peninsula will continue until November 9. Torrential rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz