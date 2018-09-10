By Naila Huseynli

The next Honey Fair, displaying the sweetest honey varieties, will be held in Baku on October 5-28.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture the month-long event will take place at “A.M.A.Y Holdinq” Mall (address is Nobel avenue 23). The opening is scheduled for October 5 at 12 am.

Beekeepers wishing to take part in the fair must be handed over their products to a protected warehouse at the above mentioned address by submitting their identification document within the period of September 15-30.

Moreover, only submitted and examined products will be available at the fair.

Reception of beekeeping products will be carried out on the following dates in order to effectively organize the preparations for the fair.

Lankaran - September 15-18; Aran - September 19-21; Ganja-Gazakh - September 22-24; Shaki-Zagatala - September 25-27; Guba-Khachmaz and Absheron - September 28; Mountainous Shirvan - September 29; Nakhchivan - September 30; Kalbajar-Lachin and Upper Karabakh - September 30.

At the same time, in order to ensure transparency, lots will be drawn for allocation of seats on October 4.

The Traditional Baku Honey Fair, first held in 2008, is one of the largest fairs organized in the capital city, with hundreds of beekeepers offering their honey to guests of the event. Last year, 256 beekeepers participated in the fair.

The fair guests are able to taste and purchase many honey flavors, including lime, meadow, acacia, crown of thorns, chestnut, sunflower, licorice flower, sweet clover, etc.

Today the beekeeping development is a priority in the world, as this industry does not harm the environment and agriculture.

Widespread in the mountainous regions and adored for the nutritional and therapeutic qualities of honey, beekeeping is a rapidly developing sector of the Azerbaijani economy. Domestically produced honey is famous for its high quality and unique taste.

The apiculture has become one of the leading fields of the economy in numerous regions of Azerbaijan, in particular, Astara, Gadabay, Dashkesan and Zagatala. The country is home to one the most famous bee species in the world – the Mountain Grey Caucasian Bee – which can fly at 6 degrees below zero C and has the longest proboscis for sucking up the nectar.

It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani government freed farmers engaged in apiculture from taxes until 2019, besides the land tax. Moreover, the government gives subsidies, preferential loans to the farmers to facilitate growth in this sector.

