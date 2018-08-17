By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan may expand the list of transplant organs in accordance with the amendments to the law “On transplantation of human organs and (or) tissues”, which is being prepared in Azerbaijan.

Musa Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Healthcare Committee of the Parliament, told Trend that throughout the world transplantation of organs by approximately 85-90 percent is carried out at the expense of organs taken from the corpse.

“Due to the fact that no transplantation of such organs is carried out in Azerbaijan, transplantation is carried out at the expense of organs taken from a living person. This, on the one hand, is a risk for the donor, and on the other hand, does not allow for more extensive transplantation. That is, a living person can give only paired organs, for example, one kidney, and another organ that is itself restored, that is, the liver. But it is impossible to use the remaining organs of a living person for transplantation,” he said.

Transplantation of organs has been carried out in Azerbaijan for 15 years, but to date no work has been done on transplantation of the organ taken from the corpse, according to the deputy chairman.

“A legal framework should be created for this. The working group established for this purpose is determining the rules and conditions for transplantation of organs from the corpse, the rules for obtaining permission for transplantation, technical requirements for clinics and other issues. These questions should be resolved,” he said.

In recent years, there have been scientific and technological innovations, which also need to be added to the law, according to Guliyev.

"At the same time, creation of a register of donors and individuals in need of a donor body is another important issue. In addition, the current law contains a list of organs for transplantation, that is, the kidney, liver, and the cornea of ​​the eye. But now work is underway to expand the list of organs for transplantation and to include transplantation of the cardio-pulmonary complex, the musculoskeletal complex, part of the pancreas, etc.,” he added.

After the completion of this work, Guliyev said, the changes will be discussed in the Healthcare Committee, and recommended to the Parliament.

According to the proposed amendments to the law (article 9.4), the organs of people who have recorded brain death as a result of natural disasters or accidents and have not refused transplantation during their lifetime in writing, can be used for scientific and medical purposes.

In this case, the forensic expert is informed and the removal of organs and tissues is carried out in his presence (in case the expert's presence is not required, after removal of organs and tissues, the forensic protocol is drawn up with all details and result of the operation, all necessary documents are attached).

It should be noted that the amendments to the law were discussed in the parliamentary committee on health, but after the discussions it was decided to revise the amendments and bring them back to the committee for discussion.

Annually, about 1,500 people in Azerbaijan need a donor, but since the organs cannot be taken from the corpse, only 100-120 operations for the transplantation of organs of living people are carried out.

Being a major issue, transplantation practices require special work to be done, including creation of certain grounds to allow donation of organs.

The Azerbaijani legislation allows only a person over 18 years old with a health certificate on full medical examination to become a donor.Due to a ban on children's donating organs in the country, transplantation from a brain-dead child can be carried out only after his parents' approval.

Sale of transplantation organs and tissue is also banned in Azerbaijan.

