By Trend

An official welcome ceremony was held for Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan Aug.10.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Tajik president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Tajik president.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Emomali Rahmon reviewed the guard of honor.

The Tajik president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The national anthems of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were played out.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Emomali Rahmon, and members of the Tajik delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon posed for official photos.

---

