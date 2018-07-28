Trend:
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 27 amending the Order on the Approval of the New Azerbaijani Composition of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Economy, Trade, Investments, Technology, Culture, Sports and Youth, dated June 11, 2008.
According to the order, the composition of the commission is as follows:
Co-chairman of the commission
Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan
Members of the commission
Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to update the Saudi side about the changes.