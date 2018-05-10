By Trend

Heydar Aliyev is the person who had a special merit in strengthening of the Azerbaijan-Russia relations, currently characterized as strategic, President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to participants of the Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition titled "Heydar Aliyev: Personality, Mission, Heritage".

The message was read out by Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov at the exhibition held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on May 10.

"Heydar Aliyev was an outstanding statesman and politician who gained a high reputation not only in the post-Soviet area but throughout the world. His rich experience in the state management and high organizational skills, obtained over the years of service as the chairman of the Committee for State Security of the Republic, head of the Azerbaijan SSR, and then First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, allowed him to head the independent Azerbaijan, and during the most difficult period, to lead the country out of a deep crisis to the path of sustainable development," reads the message.

"Heydar Aliyev had a special merit in strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, currently characterized as strategic ties. During the years of independence, our states have managed not only to preserve, but also to multiply the good-neighborliness traditions and mutually beneficial cooperation accumulated by many generations," President Aliyev said in his message.

President Aliyev highlighted the fact that the exhibition held in Baku demonstrates numerous archive documents and photos that allow not only to see versatile personality of Heydar Aliyev, but also to get acquainted with his heritage.

"I am sincerely glad that a colorful catalog, in which continuation of the political course of the national leader is clearly discernible, has been prepared for this event. I hope the publication will take a worthy place in funds of many libraries," reads the message.

President Aliyev further expressed deep gratitude to the Russian side, which is the initiator of this project, and also thanked historians and archivists of both countries.

"I am sure the exhibition will contribute to strengthening of the friendship between our peoples," President Aliyev said in his message.

