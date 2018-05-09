By Trend

A monument dedicated to Azerbaijan’s contribution to victory in World War II was opened in Russia, Russian media reported May 9.

The monument was opened on the territory of the Lenin-Snegiryov Military History Museum near Moscow. This is a reduced copy of the oil derrick in Baku, where fuel was extracted for Soviet tanks, aircraft and cars during the war.

In 1941, 33 million tons of oil were produced in the USSR, and 23.5 million tons of this volume were produced by Azerbaijan.

