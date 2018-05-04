Trend:

The first trilateral political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Ukraine were held in Baku on May 4, 2018.



Political consultations were co-chaired by Deputy Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Khalaf Khalafov of Azerbaijan, Umit Yardım of Turkey and Vasyl Bodnar of Ukraine.



At the meeting, the parties highly appreciated current level of relations between the three countries and expressed confidence that political consultations on tripartite format would create new opportunities for cooperation and contribute to strengthen the traditional ties of friendship and partnership between the countries.



The parties expressed support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of these countries within the internationally recognized borders.

The parties also exchanged views on international and regional issues, cooperation within international organizations and discussed perspectives of cooperation in transport, energy, economic, trade, education, tourism and other spheres including fight against terrorism.



An agreement has been reached to hold tripartite political consultation on a regular basis and continue the cooperation in this format at higher levels.

