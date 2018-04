Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has today met with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on April 26, RIA Novosti reported.

"Sergey Lavrov had a brief meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nalbandian. Particularly, they mulled the situation on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops," Zakharova said.

