Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for promoting Azerbaijani language and promised to help reviving the drying up Lake Urmia.

“We are proud of Azerbaijani and Turkish language. I urge the officials to promote the centers for Turkish language and literature. [I urge officials] to publish the required books [in this regard],” he said.

The president made the remarks addressing a crowd in the northwestern city of Tabriz as part of his provincial visit on April 24.

The president touched upon the situation of Lake Urmia, saying that the government has launched projects worth $240 million (one trillion toman) for reviving the lake.

Rouhani further promised that the level of water in the lake will increase by one meter by the end of his term in 2021.

Story still developing