Trend:

Azerbaijan has repeatedly witnessed the negative attitude of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in regard to elections held in the country, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend on April 13.

He made the remarks commenting on the preliminary conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR presented at a press conference on April 12. The mission, which voiced opinions not reflecting the reality observed at the election, announced that the final report will be made public within two months.

He noted that in most cases the OSCE/ODIHR representatives had a ready report when visiting Azerbaijan to monitor the elections.

Nasirov said that the OSCE/ODIHR did not change its previous position.

"I would very much like to see at least this time the OSCE/ODIHR to demonstrate a fair, objective attitude reflecting reality in connection with the election held in Azerbaijan. However, unfortunately, they once again came to Azerbaijan with a pre-prepared report, and didn’t want to mention anything positive in connection with the election," he said.

Nasirov reminded that 894 international observers watched the voting process in Azerbaijan.

"Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other numerous structures, parliaments of individual countries unambiguously assessed the presidential election in Azerbaijan as the next step on the path of democratic development. They underscored the objective and transparent holding of the election," he said.

"However, we again witnessed a different approach by the OSCE/ODIHR. It turns out that OSCE/ODIHR again fulfills the order, comes with a ready biased report," he said.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election.