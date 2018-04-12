By Trend

The presidential election was held in democratic conditions in Azerbaijan, said Jiri Valenta, a member of the Czech Chamber of Deputies (Parliament of the Czech Republic) and deputy chairman of the Committee on European Affairs, at a press conference dedicated to the election in Baku April 12.

Valenta noted that no violations of law were recorded during the voting process.

The Czech MP added that he together with his counterpart, Jaroslav Holik, visited 14 polling stations and did not see any violations of law.

