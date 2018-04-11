By Trend

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in line with all standards, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States Mahmut Erol Kilic said at a press conference in Baku April 11.

“The election was held at a very high level, and high voter turnout was observed,” he said. “I hope that the choice of the Azerbaijani population will further strengthen the country.”

Voting process ended at 19:00 (GMT +4) at the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

As of 17:00, 69.93 percent of voters, 3,716,135 people cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies were operating in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, it was possible to observe the voting process online from the website of the CEC.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.