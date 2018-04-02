By Trend

The April battles are the victory of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend.

He said that the Azerbaijani army demonstrated its power to Armenians in these battles and destroyed Armenians dreams.

Since the occupation of Azerbaijani lands in 1992, Armenians have formed an idea that the Azerbaijani army is unable to fight against Armenians, but in April 2016, Azerbaijani soldiers showed that Armenians were mistaken and showed them the power of Azerbaijan, the MP noted.

“During the April battles, Azerbaijani soldiers liberated a few heights from Armenians in the shortest possible time to prove to the whole world that Azerbaijan is able to liberate its lands at any time, but we want the conflict to be solved peacefully,” Huseynov said.

He added that the April battles showed the strength and determination of the Azerbaijani army, once again proved the patriotism of Azerbaijani soldiers and once again demonstrated the principal position of the Azerbaijani state on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“The April battles wrote a glorious page in the history of Azerbaijan. The result of these battles showed to the world that Azerbaijan will never allow the creation of a second Armenian state in its territory and will liberate its lands anyway,” Huseynov added.

On April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions and settlements of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire by the Armenian Armed Forces.

As a result of the shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact, civilians were killed, including two children. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan responded with an armed offensive, which resulted in four days of fighting, as the country liberated several important strategic spots previously occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.

As many as 30 tanks, up to 15 armored guns and fortifications belonging to the Armenians were destroyed, 320 Armenian soldiers were killed and more than 500 servicemen of the enemy were wounded during the clashes.

As a result of the successful counteroffensive, more than 2,000 hectares of territory were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz