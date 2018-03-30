By Trend

It is necessary to give a legal assessment to the bloodshed committed in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan back in 1918, Russian historian Oleg Kuznetsov said.

He made the remarks at an international science conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The Policy of Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing in Modern Times”, in Baku March 29.

He noted that the bloodshed committed in Azerbaijan in 1918 is a genocide.

"The bloodshed, committed by Armenians in March-April 1918, was carried out with a particular cruelty," the historian said.

The Russian historian emphasized that national leader Heydar Aliyev's announcing March 31 as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis is a right decision and has a legal basis.

Recognition of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis is a duty of Russian politicians, according to him.

