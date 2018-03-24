Trend:

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will take part in a trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in the Turkish city of Giresun on March 31, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on March 24.

The ministry reported that Hasanov will leave for Ankara on March 28 with an official visit upon the invitation of Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.

During the visit, Hasanov is expected to hold meetings with the heads of military-political and other structures of Turkey.



