By Trend

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center creates bridges among societies and cultures at this difficult time, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his letter addressed to the Global Baku Forum.

The letter was read out by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isakzai at the VI Global Baku Forum titled "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies" in Baku on March 15.

Isakzai expressed his gratitude to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for this work.

"The creation of inclusive society is very important and is one of the goals set in the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he said, stressing that science and technology can help solve today's problems.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz