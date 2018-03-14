By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov visited one of the areas to observe the military exercises currently being conducted by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message March 13.

According to the message, the reports of commanders, deputy commanders, as well as other officials were read out and the tasks of using forces and equipment on the ground were clarified.

Hasanov gave appropriate instructions in connection with the use of military equipment, ammunition, participation of personnel in the exercises, as well as the exact accomplishment of tasks and orders.

