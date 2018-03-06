By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku on March 7.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +4-6˚C at night, +13-15˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 50-55% in the afternoon.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +13-18˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +5-9˚C in the afternoon.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Baku and the Absheron peninsula on March 07 is particularly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz