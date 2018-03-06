By Trend

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has attended opening of a new building built for the No.9 nursery-kindergarten of sanatorium type in Mashtaga settlement of Sabunchu district at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The First Vice-President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and toured it.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed Mehriban Aliyeva that the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten was commissioned in 1942.

The construction of the two-storey building of the kindergarten started in September, 2014. The kindergarten will accommodate up to 120 children aged from 2 to 6 in 6 groups, including 5 Azerbaijani language and one Russian language groups.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz