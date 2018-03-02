By Trend

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 5, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message March 2.

During the visit, Bourita is expected to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

The first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco will be held following the meeting.

A joint press conference of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Morocco will be held during the visit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz