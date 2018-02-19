By Trend

Work has been accelerated to compile a permanent list of voters in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Committee (CEC) Natig Mammadov said at a meeting on Feb. 19.

He added that the work will be completed by March 3.

According to preliminary results, the number of voters has increased by 28,344 compared to last year, but the exact numbers will be known on March 3, he noted.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

The number of candidates registered for the presidential election has reached 13.

