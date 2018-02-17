By Trend

Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, has met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the ruling party’s press service said in a statement on Feb. 16.

Ahmadov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Viktor Orban and on behalf of the head of state invited him to visit Azerbaijan.

Viktor Orban, noting that he considers President Ilham Aliyev as his close friend, stressed that the visit of the head of the Azerbaijani state to Hungary played an important role in the development of relations between the countries.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, and noted that the development of mutual relations and close cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz will have a positive impact on the development of friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

Ahmadov informed the prime minister that the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

Viktor Orban expressed confidence in the successful holding of the parliamentary election in Hungary on April 8, and the presidential election in Azerbaijan on April 11. The prime minister expressed confidence that after these elections the ties between the two countries will further develop.

