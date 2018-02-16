By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participated in Energy Security Roundtable in the framework of Munich Security Conference, press-office of the Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Actual issues of world energy security were discussed at the roundtable, the press-office said.

The minister told about Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring European energy security and strategic importance of TANAP and TAP projects in this regard.

TANAP project is to be launched this year, while work on TAP project is ongoing according to the schedule, he said.

Elmar Mammadyarov additionally informed participants of the roundtable about the 4th Ministers’ Meeting of South Gas Corridor Advisory Board and decisions made in its framework.

