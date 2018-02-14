By Trend

The Milan's court acquittal of Luca Volonte, the former chair of the European People's Party group in PACE, who was accused of corruption ties with Azerbaijan, once again exposed the lies and insidiousness of Armenians and pro-Armenian forces, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend on Feb.14.

Nasirov noted that the Armenian lobby and pro-Armenian forces are constantly slandering Azerbaijan.

"As you know, Armenians and pro-Armenian forces in Europe, conducting a discrediting policy against Azerbaijan, are trying to weaken the country's position on the international arena in different international organizations. One of such structures is PACE, where Armenians resort to blackmail against Azerbaijan. This campaign reached such a level, that Italian MP Luca Volonte was accused of alleged corruption ties with Azerbaijan. The Milan court proved the innocence of the MP, "he said.

He noted that this was a worthy response to the forces that chose Azerbaijan as a target.

