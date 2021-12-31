By Laman Ismayilova

The year 2021 is almost behind us and it's the perfect time to start a new chapter in your life.

2022 is a year of the Water Tiger, starting from February 1, 2022, and ending on January 21, 2023.

The legend has it that the Jade Emperor said the order would be decided by the order in which they arrived at his party.

The Chinese year of the Tiger is the third year of the 12-year cycle of Chinese Zodiac animals.

People born in a year of the Tiger are brave, unpredictable and possess strong self-esteem.

Let's see what the stars have in store for you in 2022!

Aries

Aries is going to make important decisions next year. The Year of Tiger will be a time of expansion and optimism for this zodiac sign. The beginning of the year is perfect for the discovery of yourself and your potential.

Taurus

The year 2022 will be favorable for Taurus students. Their personal life may be filled with joy and happiness. Taurus students may finally receive great outcomes next year. Good things will seem to come more easily.

Gemini

For Gemini, the year 2022 will be a time of reflection on the deeper values ​​and needs. You might have to face challenges related to finance and health.

Cancer

In 2022, there are great chances that a loved one will betray your trust. Next year will be full of challenges if you won't learn from your mistakes. On the career front, you require some more focus as the quality of work is not compromised. You should avoid long-distance traveling as well.

Leo

The Year of Tiger will bring plenty of optimism and a lot of cheerfulness. In March, Leo should focus on their health. The months of April and September will be good for love affairs.

Virgo

For Virgo, 2022 is going to be one of the best years in terms of career, finance, love and family life. Virgo's work ethic will make this Zodiac sign a highly valued member of any workforce. Financial prosperity, good health and major success in particular all areas of life are the highlights of Virgo horoscope 2022.

Libra

In 2022, Libra will get a lot of energy. All aspects of life - love, career, health, finance, travel, relationships with other people – everything will go really well. The Year of Tiger may be an excellent time to enjoy your health.

Scorpio

Scorpio is going to enjoy time traveling to distant places. Your love life is expected to be quite promising and exciting. Moreover, the Scorpio sign will also experience a continued increase in wealth.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, the year 2022 will be a favorable year for finances. Seasonal changes may also impact your health. Also, your projects will have a positive influence in May and October. The year 2022 is going to be one of the best periods for career and love relations.

Capricorn

The Year of Tiger will bring Capricorn peace, happiness and joy. Next year, it is advised to plan your budget and take care of your health. The whole year will be dedicated to learning new skills.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, 2022 is the best year to promote oneself and goals. For Aquarius entrepreneurs, it is advised to expand their business. The autumn season will be full of adventures and surprises.

Pisces

For Pisces, the Year of Tiger will bring new achievements. The year will be excellent for your health. Spring is a good time to invest in real estate. In general, the year 2022 is favorable in terms of family and wealth.

