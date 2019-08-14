Premium cinema theatre “CinemaPlus Ganjlik Mall” held the private screening of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” by Quentine Tarantino one day before its official premiere.

The cinema theatre was filled with the atmosphere of 60-70s. There was buffet with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The event was memorable by decoration, music design, show program and pageants with prizes. The event was attended by the show business stars, journalists, bloggers, entrepreneurs and heads of large-scale organizations, who were sticking to the dress code of these years.

The ninth film of Quentin Tarantino put together on set all the vivid celebrities of Hollywood - Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Court Russell. The protagonist is a television actor, who is after one successful series is in search of possibilities of breaking through to film industry. Meanwhile, his assistant and stunt double is doing the same thing. The story unfolds at a time of real events,connected with the sector of Charles Manson, which happened on August 8, 1969.

The organization of event was supported by: Light in Black, “Narmin Event” decor company, “Honor” – exclusive distributor: Irshad Electronics, “Ideal Perfumery” and “Carolina Herrera” cosmetics, Harmony Dance Studio by Farid Mehdiyev, “Taksim kebap” restaurant, “Absheron Sharab” and “Şeh Su”.

“CinemaPlus” is always ready to please you with the best premieres of cinema

world and make lovely surprises.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz