We all love the sunshine, but it's really important to be ready for the summer heat.

The weather is getting warmer across Azerbaijan and surviving in the extreme temperatures becomes a challenge for everyone.

A heat wave may make you feel uncomfortable. In some cases, hot weather can cause illness and even death for some people.

Loss of appetite, overheating, poor sleep, dehydration (not having enough water), food poisoning, heat rash, summer colds are examples of health issues associated with summer.

The older people, babies and children, people with a serious chronic condition, especially heart or breathing problems are the most vulnerable people in extreme heat.

Even short periods of high temperatures can cause serious health problems.

Signs and symptoms of heat-related may include an elevated body temperature, nausea, headache, dizziness, weakness.

There are plenty of things you can do to cool down. Did you know that the food you eat can also keep you cooler and help protect against sun damage?

The following foods can help you keep cool during the summer heat.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are 95 percent water and a great addition to the summer diet. They are super hydrating and low in calories as well. Moreover, cucumbers are rich in potassium, magnesium, and fiber. These nutrients can lower the blood pressure. Cucumbers are considered a great beauty enhancer when it comes to dry skin and reducing dark circle under the eyes.

Tomatoes

Eating five tomatoes a day could help protect against sunburn and skin ageing. They are one of the top sun protection super foods. Lycopene, the natural pigment that makes tomatoes red can increase sun protection. At the same time, tomatoes are great source of many vitamins including Vitamins A, C, and K.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens contain plant pigments lutein and zeaxanthin that may help prevent strokes, heart disease and breast and lung cancer. Green leafy vegetables are packed full of antioxidants.

They are rich in vitamin A – good for building your body’s natural defense, vitamin C for healthy skin and bones and vitamin K to help your body heal itself quickly when necessary.

Enriched with various minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber and contain zero fats, leafy greens are essential when it comes to weight loss.

Watermelons

Watermelons are probably the best snacks during hot summer days. They are low in calories and are made up of 95 per cent water, which make them one of the most hydrating foods ever.

Watermelons are packed with potassium, magnesium and amino acids that work to maintain the health of blood vessels and ensure smooth blood flow.

In addition, watermelons contain a lot of potassium which is very helpful in cleaning or washing off the toxic depositions in the kidneys.

At the same time, watermelon is a mood booster and mood elevator as it contains Vitamin B6. The vitamin in fact is responsible for calming the nerves.

Carrots

The beta-carotene in carrots reduces reaction to sunburn. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Vitamin A helps protect the surface of the eye and contributes to strong vision, while Vitamin C in provides an immune system boost, helping you get through cold and flu season. In addition, carrot juice increases metabolism.

Pomegranate

Having pomegranate in summer is highly recommended. Pomegranates give the skin compounds that help protect against sun damage, cancer and sunburn. The oil from a pomegranate contains the antioxidant ellagic acid which helps inhibit skin tumors, protecting the body from skin cancer.

Pomegranate seeds are also high in fiber, which is especially important to those focused on weight loss.

Moreover, pomegranate extract is often added to skin care products. Their molecular structure can penetrate deep into most skin types to add extra moisture.

Avocados

Avocados are an excellent source of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins.

The natural oils in avocados perfectly moisturizers the dry skin. They are rich in vitamins that prevent and reduce wrinkles. The vitamin A in avocados moisturizes your skin while its vitamin E helps your skin produce collagen.

The diet that includes avocados can help to decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart diseases.

