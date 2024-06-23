Toivo Klaar proposes bilateral mechanism to reduce tension on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

23 June 2024 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

The proposal to create a bilateral mechanism to reduce tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and eliminate ceasefire violations should be welcomed.

According to Azernews, these words were written by Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union (EU) for the South Caucasus, in his post on "X".

The EU official says that the monitoring mission of the EU in Georgia has been operating for almost 15 years and is ready to share its experience.

The proposal of 🇦🇲to establish a bilateral mechanism to address alleged ceasefire violations on the 🇦🇲-🇦🇿border to reduce tensions is to be welcomed. The 🇪🇺has for 15 years through @EUMMGeorgia helped organise similar meetings in 🇬🇪 and is ready to share its experiences. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) June 23, 2024

It should be noted that the ceasefire regime has been regularly violated by the Armenian armed forces in recent days.

On June 22, at 13:00, the Azerbaijani Army positions located in the direction of Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar district were fired again from the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the opposite direction.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army located in the mentioned direction.



