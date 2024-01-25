Iranian President touches on situation in S Caucasus

25 January 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said during the seventh meeting of the Iran-Turkiye Economic Cooperation Council held in Ankara that the presence of the US and the West in the Caucasus has not and will not create security anywhere in the world, including Syria, Azernews reports.

"Iran is convinced that security cooperation between Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will ensure the security of the region," Raisi noted.

The joint statement issued after the meeting also includes a reference to the Caucasus.

"The two countries, stressing the need to respect the territorial integrity of the countries of the Caucasus, assessed the 3+3 regional platform as a suitable platform for constructive cooperation and dialogue among member countries," the statement said.

