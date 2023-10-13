Azerbaijan criticises for lack of democracy in PACE

13 October 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

I understand how difficult it is for a speaker to prepare a speech under such incredible pressure. We have talked about this topic in previous discussions. Thirty years ago, one million Azerbaijanis were ethnically cleansed and 20 percent of our territory was occupied. Azerbaijanis in our occupied territories had only two choices: to flee and become refugees or IDPs or to die.

This was expressed by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov during the discussion of the report "Humanitarian situation in Garabagh" within the framework of the autumn session of the organization, Azernews reports.

"Those who decided to flee, saving their lives, became IDPs and still live in camps for displaced persons. Because their homeland in the Garabagh region is full of Armenian mines it is difficult to return home. Those who decided to stay, including more than 600 children, women, and old people, were brutally killed by Armenians in one night in Khojaly. With this pain, this problem, this tragedy, we came to the Council of Europe and made a commitment to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. However, we made this commitment not alone, but also together with Armenia.

For 20 years we have been asking Armenia and the Assembly to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. What have the Armenians done? They occupied a large territory. They said, "No, we will never give these territories back."

Have you heard the wailing about the killing of hundreds of children, women, and old people? You never heard about that.

As the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, I say that we are sorry that Armenians left Garabagh, but their brains are poisoned, they have been poisoned by the propaganda "we cannot live together" for 30 years. But we can live together, we are capable of it, and that is why we are here," Seyidov said, protesting against some European parliamentarians for their views that do not reflect reality.

It was noted that their approach in the Assembly was an unfounded accusation of "ethnic cleansing". The head of the Azerbaijani delegation rejected the unfounded accusations against our country and said:

"However, we did everything we could, opened our doors, created a registration portal, and invited Armenians to stay. The UN Commissioner also stated this, these are his words. We invited representatives of the Council of Europe institutions to Azerbaijan. We are doing our best to restore justice, human rights and democracy. However, despite this, we have been criticized. We are under fire!

We are criticized for the lack of democracy in this Assembly, go back to your values. You must realize that Azerbaijan has done important work to restore the territorial integrity of Moldova, Ukraine, and Georgia that you want, and I am proud of that"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz