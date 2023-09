24 September 2023 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

It's time to open all communications. Separatism has ended in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh economic region. The Armenian minority has a connection with Armenia. However, this is not the completion of all work with regard to the region. This is what also American think tanks say.

According to Azernews, prominent American blogger Brenda Shaffer made an interesting post about it on her X social page.

American media and think tanks:

✔️Armenia road link to Armenians in Karabakh=good

✔️Azerbaijan road link to Azerbaijanis in Nakhchivan=bad

