Demining continues in Garabagh region of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

22 September 2023 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

After the completion of local anti-terror measures in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army are carrying out activities to clear the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The formations of the Armenian armed forces established a defense line in the south of Charaktar village of the Kalbajar region and buried a large number of mines in this direction after the Patriotic War.

On September 21, a large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines produced in Armenia were neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

The Azerbaijan Army engineer-sapper units continue the activities of clearing Azerbaijani territories of mines.

---

