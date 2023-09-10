President Erdogan: Steps taken by Armenia in Garabagh are unacceptable

10 September 2023 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

"The steps taken by Armenia in are are wrong and unacceptable," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this regrding the Armenian support to the recent illegal elections held by the separatist group in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

"We do not see this positively, it cannot be accepted. I will hold talks with Pashinyan tomorrow. We will warn them about this issue and inform them that such a choice is absolutely impossible. None of the countries I met with already accept this," Erdogan said.

---

