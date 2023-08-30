Foreign media cover events on Aghdam-Khankendi road, where convoy with humanitarian aid stops [PHOTOS]

30 August 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

A group of employees of Azerbaijani representative offices of foreign media arrived on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, where a humanitarian aid convoy sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society from Baku stopped to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Garabagh.

According to Azernews, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are currently providing information to foreign media employees (Bloomberg, BBC, Reuters), who are getting acquainted with the situation in the territory where humanitarian cargo trucks are stationed.

It should be noted that a convoy with humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian minority living in Garabagh drove onto the Aghdam-Khankendi road. At present, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the passage of humanitarian cargo.

President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslan told reporters earlier that other necessary goods could be delivered to residents of Armenian origin in Garabagh in the future.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Garabagh have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, having established a border checkpoint on the Lachin road, allegedly "holds" the Armenian residents of Garabagh in a blockade, created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that supposedly the Armenians are "faced with food shortages." Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is slowing down the peace process instead of following the agreements reached on resolving issues related to the use of Lachin and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region .

Azerbaijan once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian assistance to Armenian minority living in Garabagh.

