Information campaign conducted to expose Armenian military and environmental crimes in Prague [PHOTOS]

An information campaign was held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, in protest against Armenia's attempt to turn the international community into an instrument of a political, military, and information-oriented manipulation campaign, Azernews reports.

In the center of the city, where the UN, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and other international organizations are located, an information campaign was organized by an activist of the Azerbaijani community Farid Amiraliev.

During the actions “Armenia, stop attacks!”, “Armenia, sign a peace agreement!”, “Armenia, stop mining our lands!”, “Armenia chooses war, not peace”, “Armenian mines kill civilians”, “Armenian mines = war crimes!”, “There should be no Armenian soldiers on the lands of Azerbaijan!” posters with other slogans were put up.

The residents of the capital who were interested in the action were given brochures about the military and environmental crimes committed by Armenia against our country, where Azerbaijani mugham and sad music were played.

One of the residents of Armenian origin, who could not stomach waving the Azerbaijani flag, playing Azerbaijani music, hanging posters exposing the military and environmental crimes of Armenia, and distributing brochures, asked the Czech police to stop the action. However, the police officer rejected the request of the Armenian, arguing that the action was held in accordance with local laws.

It should be noted that several facts were taken into account in the brochures:

as a result of the unacceptable actions of Armenia, the mines buried in the territory of Azerbaijan threaten people's lives;

After the 2020 war, the number of victims of anti-personnel mines in Azerbaijan reached 303 people;

violation of human rights by the refusal of official Yerevan to provide maps of mines;

that the Armenian media disseminating detailed evidence of ill-treatment of Azerbaijanis is contrary to the III Geneva Convention;

that several Azerbaijani soldiers taken hostage were subjected to physical and mental torture and insults;

Destruction of more than 60,000 hectares of forest in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan;

pollution of our rivers and others.

