Armenian separatist groups committee another provocation against Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

14 August 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian armed separatist groups continue to cause provocation by digging trenches in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Armenian armed separatist groups on the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed (under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war) continue their provocative actions.

The video that was acquired revealed that these groups are aiming to build long-term defenses in front of the Azerbaijani army's positions.

Separatist groups have recently intensified their use of such provocative tactics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz