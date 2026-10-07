South Korea shipped 176,000 tons of fuel to Russia as sanctioned tankers joined trade

7 October 2026 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

South Korea exported more than 176,000 tons of petroleum products to Russia in July and August, with some shipments carried aboard sanctioned tankers that initially declared destinations elsewhere in Asia, according to an investigation by The Guardian.

The shipments came as Russia's seaborne imports of petroleum products rose sharply, reaching their highest monthly level since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the investigation, several tankers involved in moving South Korean fuel to Russia were subject to international sanctions and declared destinations including Japan and Singapore before ultimately sailing to Russian ports.

Among them was the sanctioned tanker Layla, which transported approximately 57,000 tons of diesel from the South Korean port of Ulsan to Vladivostok.

Before its second voyage, the vessel reportedly declared Niigata in Japan as its destination but subsequently sailed to Russia's Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Another Russian-flagged tanker, Astoria, loaded nearly 11,000 tons of petroleum products in Ulsan. The sanctioned vessel also declared a Japanese destination before eventually travelling to Vladivostok, according to the investigation.

A third sanctioned vessel, Chongchon, received approximately 26,000 tons of fuel through a ship-to-ship transfer near the South Korean city of Yeosu.

The tanker initially listed Singapore as its destination before heading to Vladivostok.

The movements raise questions over how sanctioned vessels were able to participate in fuel shipments originating from South Korea and whether the vessels' declared destinations reflected their actual intended voyages.

The shipments formed part of a broader increase in Russia's imports of refined petroleum products.

Russia imported approximately 368,000 tons of petroleum products by sea in August, the highest monthly volume recorded since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

South Korea accounted for roughly 31% of those imports, making it Russia's second-largest supplier of seaborne petroleum products during the month after India.

The figures are notable because Russia remains one of the world's largest oil producers and exporters. However, disruption to refining capacity and other pressures on the country's downstream sector have increased its need for imported petroleum products.

The findings also highlight the growing complexity of monitoring trade involving sanctioned shipping, with ship-to-ship transfers, changes in declared destinations and vessels operating across multiple jurisdictions complicating efforts to determine the ultimate destination of cargoes.

The use of sanctioned vessels does not by itself establish that South Korean exporters violated sanctions, and determining legal responsibility would depend on factors including which sanctions regimes applied, the parties involved in individual transactions and what exporters knew about the cargoes' ultimate destination.