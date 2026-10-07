Azerbaijan Media Council rejects reports linking country to BND investigation

7 October 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has rejected reports linking Azerbaijan to an investigation involving former head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) August Hanning, describing the claims as disinformation.

In a statement, the Council said reports mentioning Azerbaijan in connection with the investigation were part of a campaign aimed at discrediting Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, allegations initially published by Germany’s Der Spiegel and later circulated by international media outlets including Reuters, AFP, France 24, The Times and The Telegraph were presented to a wide audience as facts despite the lack of a reliable official source.

The Council said the circulation of such reports without reference to official sources was unacceptable information manipulation and expressed concern over the spread of unfounded claims.

It further alleged that the campaign was intended to damage the developing relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The Azerbaijani Media and Broadcasting Council called on international media organizations to adhere to the principles of professional journalism, including accuracy, objectivity, reliance on reliable sources and verification of information, and to refrain from spreading inaccurate information or manipulating public opinion.