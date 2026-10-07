President of Azerbaijan: Liberation of our lands has opened new opportunities to search for missing citizens

7 October 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“The historic Victory won in the Patriotic War and the liberation of our lands from occupation have opened new opportunities for the search for our missing citizens,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on “Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons.”

“Today, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons is further expanding its activities and implementing intensive measures to determine the locations of missing citizens and discover mass graves,” the head of state emphasized.